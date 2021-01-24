Who was Kate Middleton’s secret crush before Prince William came along?

Kate Middleton is back in the spotlight after her unearthed claims came afloat about her teenage crush.



While it remains close to impossible to imagine the Duchess of Cambridge with anyone other than the future king, Prince William, the 39-year-old grew up with pretty much the same experiences as the rest of us.

During her engagement interview with Prince William back in April 2011, Kate had addressed a rumour that she had a poster of her now-husband hanging on her bedroom wall.

Setting the record straight, Kate told royal reporter Tom Bradby: "He wishes! No. No, I had the Levis guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!”

“Well, it was me in Levis, obviously!” William chimed in with a joke.

Kate and William had met while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland and began dating after staying friends for a bit. After starting off their relationship in 2003, the two briefly parted ways in 2007 only to get engaged after a while.