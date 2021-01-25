No Pakistani diplomat to participate in Indian Republic Day ceremonies: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

MULTAN: Pakistani diplomats will not be part of any ceremonies in India for its Republic Day, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.



Qureshi was speaking to the media in Multan. He said India is heading towards a Hindutva state and it can no more present its so-called secular face to the world.

He said Kashmiris in Indian Kashmir and minorities in India are not safe.

A day earlier, New Delhi's Khan Market metro station resounded with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan) just two days ahead of the Indian Republic Day Sunday morning.

According to the police, at around 1am, a PCR call was received at the Tughlaq Road police station about a few people shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" near the Khan Market metro station, NDTV had reported.

The new US administration and Afghan peace process



Pakistan and the United States have the same policy on Afghanistan - both countries want peace, Qureshi said while responding to a query regarding the new US administration and Afghan peace process.



He said Pakistan believes there is no military solution to the Afghanistan problem.

Pakistan has always supported dialogue for restoration of peace in Afghanistan in its meetings with different US delegations, he emphasised.