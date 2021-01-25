Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going strong since day one.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now become a power couple for many, royal fans are curious to know the lovebirds decided they belonged with each other.

During their engagement interview in 2017, Harry had revealed how he proposed to Meghan after a year of dating and how quick the former actor was to respond.

Meghan claimed that the two were “trying to roast a chicken” when Harry went down on one knee and popped the question.

Harry joined in and recalled: “She didn’t even let me finish. She said, ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then were hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring.’”

Her prompt response to the proposal caught her quite a lot of flak as well as some attached labels like “social climber” on her. However, many experts believe the eagerness was a sign that Meghan knows exactly what she wants in life and has a driven personality. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'
Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'
Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency
Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it

Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it
What keeps Prince Philip hale and hearty at the age of 99?

What keeps Prince Philip hale and hearty at the age of 99?
Prince Harry and William were ‘visibly uncomfortable’ at Charles, Camilla’s nuptials

Prince Harry and William were ‘visibly uncomfortable’ at Charles, Camilla’s nuptials

Meghan Markle’s brother says she was ‘head over heels’ for ex Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle’s brother says she was ‘head over heels’ for ex Trevor Engelson
‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’

‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’
Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse

Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse
Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along
Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020

Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020

Latest

view all