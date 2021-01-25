Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone marked three years of her epic film Padmaavat on Monday and thanked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting her with this movie and character of a lifetime.

Sharing a video based on scenes from the film, Deepika wrote, “3 Years of Padmaavat.”

The actress went on to say, “Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience”.

The Padmaavat actress thanked the film director, saying “Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime...”

The film was released on January 25, 2018 and had collected over INR 5.85 billion at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Bhansali Productions also turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared unseen video clips of Deepika and Ranveer Singh from the sets of the Padmaavat.

“3 Years Of Padmaavat. Padmaavat's journey from the sets to the screens has been one of the most endearing journeys, especially for the team working on it. Celebrating the spirit of the film with @deepikapadukone's message from the sets on the last day of shoot. #3YearsOfPadmaavat.”


