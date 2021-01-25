Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Joe Exotic is pinning hopes on President Joe Biden for granting him clemency.

The Tiger King star was convicted for plotting a murder-for-hire against rival Carole Baskin and is serving a 22-year sentence.

He was previously hoping that former president Donald Trump would give him some sort of ease to his sentencing before making his exit from the White House earlier this week.

While it did not happen, he knows that his chances with Biden are high as Vice President Kamala Harris is keen to "help clean up the corruption in the Department of Justice and other agencies", TMZ reports.

This was also made apparent as the animal trainer sent emails to his team, expressing hope about the possibility. 


More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'
Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it

Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it
How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?

How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?
What keeps Prince Philip hale and hearty at the age of 99?

What keeps Prince Philip hale and hearty at the age of 99?
Prince Harry and William were ‘visibly uncomfortable’ at Charles, Camilla’s nuptials

Prince Harry and William were ‘visibly uncomfortable’ at Charles, Camilla’s nuptials

Meghan Markle’s brother says she was ‘head over heels’ for ex Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle’s brother says she was ‘head over heels’ for ex Trevor Engelson
‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’

‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’
Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse

Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse
Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along
Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020

Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘shaming’ the royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘shaming’ the royal family

Latest

view all