Drace Montgomery explains excitement over ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Drace Montgomery revealed why he is thrilled about Stranger Things season finale.

Montgomery starred as Billy Hargrove, step brother of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in season two and three and only in Max’s nightmares in season four.

In a conversation with the People magazine at the special screening of Dead Man’s Wire, in New York City, he shared what the hit series fans means to him and what he is most excited for as the series approaches its finale.

“Huge amount,” Montgomery explained of how much those fans still impact his life and career. “It’s been everything to me in my career and has made me who I am, and it is such an amazing experience.”

“The thing I’m most excited for is now that [co-creators Russ and Matt Duffer] are done with the show, they have so many other amazing ideas that I’m excited about — like, if people love Stranger Things, imagine what else they can do,” he said. “So I love that.”

Following Stranger Things conclusion, Duffer Brothers next project is The Boroughs, starring Geena Davis, will be a supernatural mystery set in a retirement community and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco, is centered on a doomed wedding.

Both the series are soon to air on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Montgomery’s film Dead Man’s Wire follows true story of a 1977 kidnapping of a prominent banker.

Dead Man’s Wire, also stars Bill Skarsgård, Colman Domingo, Cary Elwes, Myha’la and Al Pacino. It is slated for release on January 9, 2026.