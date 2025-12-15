Selena Gomez stuns in dazzling new look at ‘Testament of Ann Lee' premiere

Selena Gomez, the multi-hyphenated star, turned heads as she stepped out at the special screening of Testament on Ann Lee in Los Angeles.

The Lose You to Love Me singer, who is known for her signature bob haircut form quite a time, has seemingly bid farewell to it as she unveiled her longest hair pulled up in a high ponytail.

Gomez arrived in sleek, long ponytail that flowed down her back giving a touch of retro 1960s glamour.

While posing with the film’s lead actress Amanda Seyfried, the Only Murders in the Building star donned an off-shoulder black mini-dress complemented by asymmetrical draping, sheer black tights.

She elevated her looks with oversized silver hoop earrings and platform heals.

Gomez’s hair style has been captivating the fans for quite a while now. Earlier this year she sported shaggy curly bob and rocked old Hollywood style bob cut for her wedding.

While working on Emilia Perez during late 2023 and early 2024, Gomez dyed her hair blonde for the role.

Previously in an interview with Vogue, the Wizard of Waverly Place star explained that she enjoys playing around with different sides of herself through her hairstyles.

"I think it’s different when my hair is wavy and down, but it’s pretty short right now," she said. "I feel very business-esque [with this bob hairstyle]. I also usually love to do a [slick] bun as it’s something simple and easy to do, and it gives you that snatched look."

As of now, Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco, who tied the knot on September 27, 2025, released their debut collaborative album I Said I Love You First in March 2025.

While no tour dates of any new album is confirmed in 2026, fans has their eyes set on what their beloved star is ready to do next.