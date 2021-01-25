Can't connect right now! retry
Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

'I can't express how proud I am of her,' said Alex Rodriguez about Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez lavished immense praise on fiancée Jennifer Lopez after she performed US President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Gushing over the Latino songstress, the former NBA player wrote a heartwarming letter while reflecting on her mesmerising performance, "I can't stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen's performance at #Inauguration2021."

Captioning a photo of the couple, Rodiguez added, "It was such an iconic moment — one I'll never forget. I can't express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

"On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen," he continued.

