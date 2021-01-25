Can't connect right now! retry
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Indian actress Jayashree Ramaiah, who was reportedly battling depression for months, was found hanging at her home on Monday.

According to the Indian media, Jayashree was battling depression for several months and she was found hanging at an old age in Bengaluru.

The actress reportedly died by suicide late on Sunday night.

Police have sent the dead body for postmortem and launched further investigation.

Jayashree Ramaiah participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada (25 October 2015 to 31 January 2016). She made her acting debut in 2017.

Last year on July, 22, Jayashree had opened up about her battle with depression in Facebook posts.

