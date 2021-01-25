Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: PID

  • Fawad Chaudhry says Opposition will not submit resignations
  • Says no one will listen to Maryam Nawaz if she asks for resignations
  • Says masses are not interested in PDM's jalsas; asks IT minister to give Opposition leaders tablets for social media speeches

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said  on Monday that the Opposition lawmakers won't submit resignations, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is "going through a critical phase".

Talking to journalists on Monday in the federal capital, the PTI minister said PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz's call for resignation will be ignored and underlined that she even failed to convince her brother-in-law to give up Assembly membership.

Read more: PDM to convene 'important meeting' on February 4: sources

Fawad said the Opposition members will "continue to work" on the same salaries and that the masses are not interested in the "jalsas staged by the PDM".

The science and technology minister said he had advised Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque to distribute tablets among the Opposition leaders "so that they could broadcast their speeches on social media". 

"Their time is over. The belong in the past," said Fawad. "Politics has progressed and they are lagging behind. Asif Ali Zardri and Nawaz Sharif belong in the past. Now is the time for new-age politics."

Taking a jibe at the Opposition leaders, Fawad Chaudhry further added that talks related to resignations for the last three months have "turned into a joke."

Govt 'begging' for cooperation: Maryam Nawaz

Earlier in the day, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had said that the government is "begging the Opposition to cooperate."

She made the comment while talking to media after a joint meeting of the party's parliamentary groups at the August House on Monday. "They will not be given an NRO."

"You will be shocked to know the details of the talks between the Opposition and PTI government," she emphasised.

When asked about PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's suggestion to initiate a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam said the matter will be "deliberated upon when it is put before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) forum."

Read more: Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz

