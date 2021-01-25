Eminem's 'Higher' video takes the internet by storm

Eminem has released a new music video for "Higher" featuring the UFC's Dana White and ESPN's Michael Eaves.

The video was dropped on Saturday ahead of that night's Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC event.

"All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling/ I go higher than I've ever f---in' been," Eminem sings in the chorus.

“Working together to amplify Eminem’s artistic vision in such a unique way for this highly anticipated UFC event is absolutely a high point,” said David Nieman, VP of sports and gaming for Interscope Geffen A&M in a statement.

