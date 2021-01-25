Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem's 'Higher' video takes the internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Eminem has released a new music video for "Higher" featuring the UFC's Dana White and ESPN's Michael Eaves.

The video was dropped on Saturday ahead of that night's Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC event. 

"All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling/ I go higher than I've ever f---in' been," Eminem sings in the chorus.

“Working together to amplify Eminem’s artistic vision in such a unique way for this highly anticipated UFC event is absolutely a high point,” said David Nieman, VP of sports and gaming for Interscope Geffen A&M in a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle spent hours trying to delete 'thousands' of hateful comments

Meghan Markle spent hours trying to delete 'thousands' of hateful comments
Kate Middleton can never be Queen as royal rule bars her from taking the throne

Kate Middleton can never be Queen as royal rule bars her from taking the throne
Larry King's sons break silence on father's death: 'We will miss him every single day'

Larry King's sons break silence on father's death: 'We will miss him every single day'
Prince Harry blasted over bold remark on US Capitol riots amid severe backlash

Prince Harry blasted over bold remark on US Capitol riots amid severe backlash
Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take royal title despite Megxit?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take royal title despite Megxit?

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months

Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months
Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

Latest

view all