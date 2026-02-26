Molly Mae Hague keeps it casual and glowing during airport arrival

The Maebe founder covered her growing baby bump in a oversized zip-up bomber jacket

Molly Mae Hague showed off her pregnancy glow as she touched down at Manchester Airport on Wednesday after jetting off to Abu Dhabi for a work trip.

For those unaware, the former Love Island star, 26, recently shared she is six months pregnant with her second child after rekindling her romance with Tommy Fury last year.

The Maebe founder covered her growing baby bump in a oversized zip-up bomber jacket which she teamed it with grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

She opted to go make up free for her airport look during the long haul flight.





The television personality seemed unfazed by the media attention as she walked through the arrival terminal with her manager, Francesca Britton, while checking her phone.

Molly Mae shared on Monday that she was travelling to to the United Arab Emirates for a two-day fashion shoot.

The glowing mother-to-be later showed off her bare bump in the stylish bikini and striped trousers, writing: 'Bump getting some sun... talk about popped!'

In another picture, Molly-Mae shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, where she showcased her bump in a stylish white co-ord.

The star, already shares daughter Bambi, three, with her partner Tommy, with the pair reuniting last year after they split in 2024.

Molly-Mae recently confessed she wants to get a boob job after convincing herself she has had a negative impact on her breasts.

'I'll be honest they ain't pretty,' she told viewers in another YouTube vlog. 'Like, they truly wholeheartedly, and I'm not even being harsh on myself, they ain't pretty.'

The influencer was addressing fans while renovations continue at Fury's home - among them a new walk-in wardrobe for her mountain of clothes and accessories.