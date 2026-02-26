Selena Gomez addresses calls for Benny Blanco divorce in new video

Selena Gomez told the world that her love for Benny Blanco is not only unbroken but growing stronger with each passing day, amid divorce talks.

Recently, a video clip has been circulating on social media from the record artist's new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, which also featured Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco.

Benny's 'dirty' feet and 'fart' move garnered fans' attention, leaving them questioning about his unhygienic and inappropriate way of life.

The 'gross' moment became talk of the town in no time.

A social media user penned, "Benny Blanco debuts his new podcast by farting with his dirty feet on his and Selena Gomez’s couch. Disgusting."

Another wrote, "Selena did not set her goals very high."

"No way in hell she married him," one fan said.

Some of Selena's fans advised her to part her ways with Benny, stating that she "downgraded herself big time with this guy."

But the Calm Down singer shut down trolls by showering love on her better half in a new video.

On February 25, Selena posted a video with Benny in which she showered him with love and affection.

Declaring her love for him, Selena wrote, "I fall in love more and more in love with you every day, my love."