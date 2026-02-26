Neve Campbell vs. Courteney Cox: ‘Scream 7' major salary difference

Neve Campbell is heading back to face Ghostface in Scream 7, and she's being paid handsomely for it.

According to Variety, the 52-year-old actress secured a deal worth nearly $7 million to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh instalment, which hits cinemas on 27th February 2026.

That figure is a significant one, not least because it's $5 million more than her longtime co-star Courteney Cox is receiving for the same film.

Cox, 61, who has played sharp-tongued journalist Gale Weathers in every Scream film since the 1996 original, was awarded $2 million for her return, a notable gap that underlines just how central Sidney Prescott is to the franchise's identity and, frankly, its box office appeal.

Campbell had sat out Scream VI in 2023 following a reported salary dispute, but her return to the seventh film has been one of the more anticipated storylines in horror this year.

Reworking the script to bring Campbell's Sidney back into the fold reportedly cost around $500,000. The film's overall budget sits at $45 million, up from the $35 million spent on the sixth film.

The response from fans has been warm.

"I'm so excited to see Sidney as the focus again," one follower wrote on a post shared by Campbell herself. "You deserve all of the great things! February 27th can't get here fast enough."

Scream 7 opens in cinemas on Friday, 27th February.