Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Accountable to provincial assembly, not prime minister, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Not answerable to PM Imran Khan or any minister, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah
  • He said the CM is only answerable to the provincial assembly
  • Sindh CM says Hesco and Sepco are running in heavy losses

KARACHI: A chief minister doesn't have to answer to anyone, including the prime minister, except the provincial assembly, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.

“My answer may not be taken as negative but as a matter of fact that the chief minister is only answerable to the provincial assembly,” he said.

The Sindh CM was speaking to the media just after inaugurating the Diagnostic Complex and Dow Institute of Life Sciences at Ojha Campus. He was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro.

Letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan

To a question about Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, the Sindh CM responded he was a responsible person and would not play on the issue in the media. “My letter was confidential and I couldn’t understand how it was leaked to the media,” he said.

Read more: Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting

A day earlier, it was reported that the Sindh CM and Zaidi had written letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan after a spat during a January 16 meeting of a coordination committee that overlooks development works for Karachi.

Shah, in his letter to the prime minister, said that Zaidi displayed "unruly behaviour".

Power distribution companies running in losses

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company are running in heavy losses, the CM said. “I had written a letter to the prime minister much earlier and had requested him to hand over both the companies to the Sindh government on the condition to continue the subsidy, whatever the federal government was giving to them,” he said.

Read more: NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case

The CM wanted the subsidy to continue for the next five years so that they could bring them back to the rack.

He disclosed that a Chinese government company was in contact with the provincial government to run Hesco and Sepco in partnership with the Sindh government. “I don’t know what decision the federal government has taken about handing over power distribution companies to his government,” he said.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore university students protest full fee despite closure of campus

Lahore university students protest full fee despite closure of campus

Intra-Afghan talks rare opportunity for lasting peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Intra-Afghan talks rare opportunity for lasting peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi
PM Imran Khan says those trying to trap PTI now trapped themselves in foreign funding case

PM Imran Khan says those trying to trap PTI now trapped themselves in foreign funding case
Shafqat Mehmood addresses students' concern about online exams

Shafqat Mehmood addresses students' concern about online exams
PPP's Shamim Mumtaz appointed as chairperson of Sindh Child Protection Authority

PPP's Shamim Mumtaz appointed as chairperson of Sindh Child Protection Authority
Shafqat Mehmood says millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic

Shafqat Mehmood says millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic
Finance ministry, IPPs sign Rs450bn payment deal

Finance ministry, IPPs sign Rs450bn payment deal
Pak Army chief calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss national security

Pak Army chief calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss national security
Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate

Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate
PML-N leaders oppose no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

PML-N leaders oppose no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
In response to SC, Sindh rejects holding Senate elections via open ballot

In response to SC, Sindh rejects holding Senate elections via open ballot
Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

Latest

view all