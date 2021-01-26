Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian has shared a messy photo of herself on social media with a cryptic caption amid rumours of divorce from Kanye West.

The reality star smeared herself in cake and wrote a cryptic caption. Her brunette locks, hands and legs were also covered in frosting.

In the picture, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seen having fun in her kitchen, sporting a silver fitted dress for a surprising pose.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and shared her photo with millions of her fans. The businesswoman did a peace sign for the camera and pouted her glossy lips.

The mum-of-four captioned the post: 'don't be messy'.

The businesswoman shared the 'messy' post just a few hours after a report claimed that a video of Kanye 'screaming' at his good friend and music collaborator, Chance, had been posted to YouTube on January 23.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who tied the knot in 2014, have reportedly stopped trying to save their seven-year-old marriage. They share four children - North seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, who turns two in May - as well as her fight for criminal justice reform.

