Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Kim Kardashian ‘not ready’ to divorce Kanye West

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been all over the news lately over their divorce.

However, it looks like the reality TV star might not be completely sure of her decision as sources reveal that the model is trying to not rush into the big decision.

An insider spilled the beans to HollywoodLife, saying Kim “is not rushing to file for divorce. She loves Kanye very much and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. So right now, she’s waiting.”

“Kim’s holding back to see if it’s going to work. She wants to have a family. She wants them to work,” added the source.

Kanye has been saying at his 9000 square foot ranch in Cody, Wyoming since months while Kim and the kids are staying in their Hidden Hills residence.

The two are parents to North, seven, Saint, five, Chiago, two, and Psalm, one. 

