Wednesday Jan 27 2021
‘Ibn Arabi’ delights fans with his all-time favorite poster from ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Turkish star Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his fans with his all-time favorite poster from the play.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, turned to Instagram and shared his photo from Dirilis: Ertugrul and wrote, “My favorite Arabi poster of all time.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Osman Soykut in an Instagram post flaunted his sword spinning skills, leaving fans into frenzy.

He shared a photo of himself wherein he can be seen spinning the sword.

The stunning photo has left the fans of Ibn Arabi awestruck as he was never seen with sword in the drama series.

