Comedian Andy Dick sparks health concern, found unresponsive in LA

Comedian Andy Dick worried his fans with his appearance in Los Angeles Tuesday December 9 sparking fears of an apparent overdose.

The 59-year-old was captured slumped over on cement stairs outside a building with his glasses lying on the ground.

In another image, Dick was seen lying flat on the concrete as bystanders stood over him.

Witnesses reported that several of his friends rushed to his side.

They screamed for him to 'wake up' while others called for an ambulance.

According to TMZ, a bystander shouted for Narcan which was quickly administered.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

Later that evening, Dick spoke briefly to the media outlet on phone, assuring the outlet he was 'alive and okay'.

However, he declines to disclose exactly what had happened.

It is pertinent to note that the former NewsRadio star has a long history of substance abuse struggles and legal troubles.

In 2022, Dick was ordered to register as a sex-offender after being convicted of sexual battery stemming from a 2018 case.

He has also faced multiple arrests and allegations of misconduct over the years.

Dick is a recognizable figure in comedy and television.

He has starred in The Andy Dick Show and appeared in films such as Road Trip and Zoolander.