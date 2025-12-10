Josh Hutcherson lands in hot waters after shocking Taylor Swift comment

'Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson looks back at Taylor Swift's tour experience

Taylor Swift fans waged a war against Josh Hutcherson after he made a candid admission about attending her Eras Tour concert against his will.

The 33-year-old actor confessed that he attended the tour because of his mother’s wish, who is a very big Swiftie.

The Hunger Games star showed a picture of and his mom at the pop superstar’s VIP section at the Eras Tour, during his interview for i-D Magazine, when asked for a picture at a club and said, “The only one I have in a club is like this picture that’s literally me and my mom at a Taylor Swift show.”

When his I Love LA costar, Jordan Firstman, asked him if he was a Swiftie, Hutcherson noted, “I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not,” adding that he attended the tour because “my mom made me.”

The Beekeeper actor quickly went viral for the interview, and Swifties flocked to criticise him for being “ungrateful” to the Grammy winner who specially sent the VIP tickets to him.

While most of Swift’s fans dragged Hutcherson for the comments, some commented that it was “ridiculous” to cancel him because he does not enjoy a singer’s music.