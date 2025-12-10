Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce opens up about Chief's loss

Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce broke his silence following the Kansas City Chiefs devastating 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Super Bowl Champion admitted the defeat left him with what he called 'sh—thy f—king feeling."

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce, the 36-year-old confessed he was haunted by a late-game dropped pass that left to a Texans interception.

“Especially dropping the ball late in the game like that, when we were on our last f--king chance to make something shake,” Kelce said. “It’s a sh--tty feeling.”

Jason Kelce pushed back noting the difficulty of the play, but the tight end admitted he holds himself to a higher standard.

“I keep thinking if I show up to work, fix the issues through my practice habits, perfect the game plan and fundamentals, and play my ass off for my guys next to me — it’s all going to come together like it has in years past,” he said.

The loss has put the Chiefs' playoff hopes in jeopardy which is a stark contrast to their three consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

“Looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in,” Kelce admitted. “Especially for how we’ve always found a way in years past.”

The Grotesquerie star wasn't alone in the disappointment.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker was in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, joined by close friends Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham as well as Leonardo DiCaprio.