'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55 

Sophie Kinsella battled with cancer for three years

December 10, 2025

Sophie Kinsella, the internationally bestselling author best known for her Confessions of a Shopaholic series, has died at the age of 55.

The mother-of-five battled with cancer (glioblastoma) for three years.

Her family confirmed she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and five children.

The obituary put up on her Instagram account read, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy)."

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy."

The statement continued, "We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life."

"Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career."

"She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking," the emotional note ended.

Born Madeleine Sophie Wickham, Kinsella's claim to fame were her Shopaholic novels.

The Secret Dreamworld Of A Shopaholic and Shopaholic Abroad inspired a 2009 film adaptation starring Isa Fisher.

