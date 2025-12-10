Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can't get married on June 13?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in constant spotlight during wedding planning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked, as well as debunked, hundreds of theories and speculations about their upcoming wedding already.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, were rumoured to have picked out June 13, 2026, as their big day, but it appears that it has a good chance of being just a rumour.

Numerologists, astrologists, and other experts have all joined forces to figure out the special day. A report even suggested that the Eras Tour performer has paid a hefty sum to another bride to exchange her wedding date at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island.

However, the wedding venue clarified that the rumours weren’t true and they don’t have the policy to cancel their bookings.

Now, it appears that the wedding date theory can be debunked, too, since celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared that June 13th is always the “mandatory minicamp” for the Chiefs, which means that even if Kelce retires, his teammates wouldn’t be able to attend.

The reasoning suggests that there is a good chance the speculated wedding date would not be true. Swift and Kelce themselves have made no official comment on the wedding date and venue yet.