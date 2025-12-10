Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani quash split rumours with low-key outing

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani silenced weeks of swirling divorce rumours with recent low-key appearance.

The pair was spotted Tuesday, December 9 doing grocery shopping at Eataly, a high-end Italian market in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old pushed a cart and loaded bags into their SUV while the 56-year-old browsed the aisles.

The duo kept their style casual.

Shelton donned a green button-down shirt over a pair of jeans.

The country music singer wore boots and a trucker hat.

Stefani wore a white tank top under an over-sized coat.

She styled her hair straight and completed her look with makeup.

Contrary to the widespread speculation making rounds about their relationship, the two looked relaxed and at ease.

The outing came around the time sources refuted claims of impending divorce in their relationship.

Source close to the couple told TMZ they are 'completely baffled' by the divorce chatter.

The insider insisted their marriage remains 'strong'.

Moreover, the Let Him In Anyway's rep previously dismissed the chatter as 'a completely made-up story created solely for headline and clicks'.

The rumours began earlier this year after the duo released Hangin' On which is a breakup ballad that fans speculated reflected their relationship.

However, Shelton clarified the song was 'no reflection' of their marriage.

The duo met on the set of The Voice in 2014 following which the tied the knot in 2021.