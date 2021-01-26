Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Timberlake bashes the ‘weirdly private’ celebrity lifestyle

Justin Timberlake recently spilled the beans behind his decision to not be ‘weirdly private’ with his children’s online life, unlike other celebrity families.

He shed light on it all during his interview on the Armchair Expert podcast and was even quoted saying, "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible. And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do…”

"For guys like us, you know, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it's not who we are. Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it I guess."

He concluded by saying, "I always want to continue to be inspired. At this point in my life, I can be picky about the projects I'm going to work on. I choose wisely because I know it takes a lot of time to do the type of work that I want to do, whether it's making music or a film - or both in the case of 'Trolls World Tour'. That time takes you away from your family, so it had better be something really, really inspiring."

