Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian helped her to start family via IVF

Heiress Paris Hilton has candidly shared that she and her boyfriend Carter Reum have taken their relationship to the next level as they plan on starting a family together.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter With Mara, The Simple Life star revealed that after speaking to her long term best friend Kim Kardashian West, she is deciding to start a family with her man via IVF.

"We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that," she said.

"So, I'm really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life."

She also went on to share that she could possibly have twins too.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that, I didn't even know anything about it," she admitted.

It it pertinent to mention that Kim and her husband Kanye West had welcomed two of their four children, Chicago, Psalm via surrogacy.

Paris also shared that she has already undergone egg extraction and reflected over what the time has been like for her.

"It was tough but I knew it would be worth it."

"I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me.

"Now I've finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step," she said.