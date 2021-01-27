Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian helped her to start family via IVF

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Heiress Paris Hilton has candidly shared that she and her boyfriend Carter Reum have taken their relationship to the next level as they plan on starting a family together.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter With Mara, The Simple Life star revealed that after speaking to her long term best friend Kim Kardashian West, she is deciding to start a family with her man via IVF.

"We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that," she said.

"So, I'm really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life."

She also went on to share that she could possibly have twins too.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that, I didn't even know anything about it," she admitted.

It it pertinent to mention that Kim and her husband Kanye West had welcomed two of their four children, Chicago, Psalm via surrogacy.

Paris also shared that she has already undergone egg extraction and reflected over what the time has been like for her.

"It was tough but I knew it would be worth it."

"I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me.

"Now I've finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step," she said.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson gets candid about 'complicated' relationship with late father

Dwayne Johnson gets candid about 'complicated' relationship with late father
Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen

Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen
‘The Great Gatsby’ is coming to small screens

‘The Great Gatsby’ is coming to small screens
Riz Ahmed named best actor by National Board of Review for ‘Sound of Metal’

Riz Ahmed named best actor by National Board of Review for ‘Sound of Metal’
Meghan Markle’s ex faced ‘unmitigated disasters’ during their time together

Meghan Markle’s ex faced ‘unmitigated disasters’ during their time together
‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kiratli stuns in latest photo as she returns to Instagram

‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kiratli stuns in latest photo as she returns to Instagram
‘Prince Harry will return to royal family but without Meghan Markle’

‘Prince Harry will return to royal family but without Meghan Markle’

Kelly Clarkson ‘honoured’ after beating Ellen DeGeneres with highest ratings

Kelly Clarkson ‘honoured’ after beating Ellen DeGeneres with highest ratings
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a ‘dismal time’ after Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a ‘dismal time’ after Megxit
Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s legal drama escalates

Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s legal drama escalates

The Crown's Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher shake a leg in BTS footage

The Crown's Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher shake a leg in BTS footage
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic gives fans major style envy in denim ensembles

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic gives fans major style envy in denim ensembles

Latest

view all