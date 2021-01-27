Prince Harry, Meghan Markle irk public by cashing in on royal status

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brand seems to be in jeopardy as claimed by an expert.



Following the couple’s exit and the multiple lucrative deals signed by them, critics have been accusing them of milking their former royal status to set their new lives across the pond.

Brand expert Eric Schiffer claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have greatly irked people with their new projects that they bagged through their royal connections.

Speaking to Insider, Schiffer claimed: "If they believe in their choices, why aren't they comfortable putting themselves out there? Are they sending a message that they can't bear to hear what we have to say?”

"Both of which is a death trap for a brand that is trying to be an entertainment brand, because entertainment at its core today requires interactivity. If you're trying to stay alive with the 11-40-year-olds, you've got to be front and centre on social,” added the brand expert.

"Many people look at them as having disrespected the monarchy by cashing out on the halo of their forebearers, and that's not acceptable to millions of people around the world,” he said.