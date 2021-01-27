Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Princess Diana was faced with quite a few challenges during her time as a royal.

And while in her early days of marriage with Prince Charles, the late Princess of Wales may have seen herself as the Queen one day, that was no longer the case a couple of years into the relationship.

In her infamous BBC interview in 1995, Diana admitted: “I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts.”

“But I don’t see myself being the queen of this country. I don’t think many people will want me to be queen,” she added.

Earlier in 1993, she had expressed her desire to live a more private life as she said at a benefit lunch for the Headway National Injuries Association: “Over the next few months, I will be seeking a more suitable way of combining a meaningful public role with, hopefully, a more private life.”

