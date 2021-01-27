Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
BLACKPINK Rosé leaves fans gushing with her solo debut teaser

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

BLACKPINK Rosé leaves fans gushing with her solo debut teaser

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially begun to make her mark on the musical landscape and her solo debut is just the beginning.

The upcoming music video (MV) teaser has already taken the internet by storm. Reason being that barely two days into its release, it garnered over 20 Million views on YouTube.

The 30 second video clip in question features a subtle take on breakups, lost love and heartbreak. It is said to release right alongside the band’s very first virtual concert of 2021, on January 31.

The only give away to the theme came via a short lyrical snippet and in it, Rosé could be heard saying, “All my love is gone. All my love is gone. Now you’re dead and gone.”

Check it out below:


