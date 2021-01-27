Can't connect right now! retry
Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: 

  • Minister says he is "happy to note" HEC allowed universities to conduct online exams with adequate safeguards
  • Says the decision "paves the way for universities to devise the right procedures quickly"
  • Wishes students best of luck for their exams; asks them to work hard

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the Higher Education Commission's decision to allow universities to conduct online exams. 

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mehmood wrote that he is "happy to note that HEC has formally allowed the universities to conduct online exams with adequate safeguards."

"This paves the way for them to devise the right procedures quickly to do so. Education standards must be kept up. Work hard students and wish you the best," the minister wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had announced that it is "up to the universities to decide whether they wanted to conduct in-person or online exams," days after protests caught pace against on-campus examinations.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic

In a long Twitter thread, the HEC said that it has taken notice of students' concerns regarding the in-person examination.

"The apprehensions of students were reviewed carefully in consultation with the vice-chancellors of all the provinces and regions, keeping in view the difficulties brought about by the pandemic and opening of universities from February 01, 2021," HEC said.

Related: 'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams

