Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the Higher Education Commission's decision to allow universities to conduct online exams.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mehmood wrote that he is "happy to note that HEC has formally allowed the universities to conduct online exams with adequate safeguards."

"This paves the way for them to devise the right procedures quickly to do so. Education standards must be kept up. Work hard students and wish you the best," the minister wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had announced that it is "up to the universities to decide whether they wanted to conduct in-person or online exams," days after protests caught pace against on-campus examinations.



In a long Twitter thread, the HEC said that it has taken notice of students' concerns regarding the in-person examination.

"The apprehensions of students were reviewed carefully in consultation with the vice-chancellors of all the provinces and regions, keeping in view the difficulties brought about by the pandemic and opening of universities from February 01, 2021," HEC said.

