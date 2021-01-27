Can't connect right now! retry
Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Results from the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan. — Gallup Pakistan

  • Among the survey respondents, 49% participants opt out of jab, while 39% say they will get it
  • 31% say that they would prefer a Pakistan-made vaccine
  • 81% say they trust medical experts regarding information on coronavirus

A majority of the people in the country have opted against getting inoculated for the coronavirus vaccine, a survey by Gallup Pakistan revealed Wednesday.

According to the survey, 49% of the participants chose not to get the jab, while 39% said that they will get vaccinated once the vaccine is available.

As for the choice of vaccine, 31% of the participants said that they would prefer a Pakistan-made vaccine, 19% said they would opt for a government-recommended vaccine, 13% for a Chinese vaccine, 4% for one by USA/Europe, and 1% for a Russian one.

Results from the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan. — Gallup Pakistan

Meanwhile, 5% said that they had not decided yet, and 4% answered that they did not have enough information to make a decision yet.

More than 70% Pakistanis say they wear a mask for protection against coronavirus

Who do people trust for information?

The survey further revealed that the media was the least trusted source of coronavirus-related information with 52% of the respondents saying they prefer it.

In contrast to this, 81% said they trust medical experts, 77% chose family or friends, and 58% answered that they prefer the federal government to inform them.

Results from the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan. — Gallup Pakistan

The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan in which more than 1,000 people participated. It took place between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021. 

Read more: Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation

