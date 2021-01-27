Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021
A majority of the people in the country have opted against getting inoculated for the coronavirus vaccine, a survey by Gallup Pakistan revealed Wednesday.
According to the survey, 49% of the participants chose not to get the jab, while 39% said that they will get vaccinated once the vaccine is available.
As for the choice of vaccine, 31% of the participants said that they would prefer a Pakistan-made vaccine, 19% said they would opt for a government-recommended vaccine, 13% for a Chinese vaccine, 4% for one by USA/Europe, and 1% for a Russian one.
Meanwhile, 5% said that they had not decided yet, and 4% answered that they did not have enough information to make a decision yet.
More than 70% Pakistanis say they wear a mask for protection against coronavirus
The survey further revealed that the media was the least trusted source of coronavirus-related information with 52% of the respondents saying they prefer it.
In contrast to this, 81% said they trust medical experts, 77% chose family or friends, and 58% answered that they prefer the federal government to inform them.
The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan in which more than 1,000 people participated. It took place between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.
Read more: Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation