Wednesday Jan 27 2021
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not really thinking about saying their vows just yet, because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The duo that got engaged to each other a while back is relishing in joy for now, and not really thinking about tying the knot.

"They’ve put wedding planning on the back burner and there’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "They don’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it."

"When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension," the source added, "but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'"

Perry and Bloom are much rather focused on raising their newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who they welcomed late last year.

"Orlando has been in full dad mode and is such a natural," the source revealed. "He’s really focused on Daisy and making her his priority," the source added.

Meanwhile, the source says Perry "is getting ready to get back into work full swing, but will definitely do it at a slower pace than before."

"She absolutely loves being a mom and that’s her #1 commitment," the source shared.

