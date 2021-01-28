Sofia Richie radiates happiness and beauty in her new snap

Sofia Richie showed off her true beauty in a tiny outfit as she shared her latest snap on Instagram.



The 22-year-old model radiated happiness and beauty while enjoying some reading material in a revealing bikini.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Scott's ex-girlfriend shared her stunning photo with her 6.5 million followers, showing her in happy mood at a poolside.

In the picture, the influencer is seen holding a paperback copy of The Poetry of Zen in her right hand. The model gripped one corner of the open book so that it was positioned over the water.

The Iconic R&B musician Lionel Richie's daughter was sitting on the deck with her ankles crossed and her feet hanging over the edge of the pool. She raised her knees up so that she could rest her arms on them.

She scrunched her face up and squeezed her eyes shut while flashing her pearly whites. Scott's ex-lovebird accessorized with an array of stacked bracelets on her right wrist.

Sofia's steamy picture was taken at her lavish home, which is located in Beverly Hills near to the famed Playboy mansion.

Responding to her post one user wrote: 'I feel like her vibe has been so happy and free since Scott’s been gone lol.' Another fan wrote, 'I see why Scott fell In love with you.'



Sofia Richie's latest post garnered massive applause from fans, while some followers dropped interesting words in comments section.