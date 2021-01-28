Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: Spectators will be allowed in limited numbers, say sources

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held in Karachi. Photo: File
  • According to sources, limited spectators will be allowed to come to the stadium during PSL matches.
  • Preliminary talks have been held with various companies for the sale of tickets.
  • The sixth edition of the game will start on February 20 in Karachi.

LAHORE: The authorities will allow a limited number of spectators during the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League, it emerged Thursday.

Sources told Geo News that preliminary talks have also been held with several companies for the sale of PSL 2021 tickets.

The management of PSL had earlier sought permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to allow fans to watch the sixth edition in the stadium.

It was reported that the cricket authorities will make the final decision on allowing crowds to watch the matches in stadiums after the NCOC gives its verdict. 

If allowed, the board will ensure strict compliance to coronavirus SOPs.

The sixth edition of the league will be played between February and March in Karachi and Lahore.

Initially, the PCB had planned to extend the 2021 venue list by including Peshawar but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the management decided to restrict locations to two cities.

In the opening match on February 20, defending champions Karachi Kings will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators.

The matches will continue in Karachi till March 7 before the action shifts to Lahore for the second phase from March 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium. 

