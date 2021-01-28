Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Kurulus: Osman: Ertugrul's right-hand man takes part in new battle

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Erturgul actor Celal Al reprised his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in historical TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The actor is admired by millions of people across the world as he constantly remains in touch with his fans through social media.

Celal recently visited Pakistan where "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a scene from "Kurulus: Osman" latest episode.

The clip shows veteran fighter Abdul Rehman Ghazi engaged in a fight. "A person is in 80 years what he is 7," read his caption.


