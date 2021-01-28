Kurulus: Osman: Ertugrul's right-hand man takes part in new battle

Thursday Jan 28, 2021
Erturgul actor Celal Al reprised his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in historical TV series "Kurulus: Osman".
The actor is admired by millions of people across the world as he constantly remains in touch with his fans through social media.
Celal recently visited Pakistan where "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired with Urdu dubbing.
In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a scene from "Kurulus: Osman" latest episode.
The clip shows veteran fighter Abdul Rehman Ghazi engaged in a fight. "A person is in 80 years what he is 7," read his caption.