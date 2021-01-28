Pakistan's Diana Baig has her eye on new target before 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup

Pakistani bowler Diana Baig poses for a picture.

Diana Baig wants to improve her batting skills

The fast bowler took the most number of wickets in the SA series

Diana hails from Pakistan's remote Gilgit-Baltistan area



Pakistan women cricket team’s fast bowler Diana Baig has set a target for herself – to improve her batting skills ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.



Diana, who hails from Pakistan's remote Gilgit-Baltistan area, did contribute with the bat during team’s three match ODI series against South Africa but sayshe wants to do more.

“I don’t know if you can call me an all-rounder or not, but I want to contribute with the bat as well, I want to improve my batting skills before the Women’s World Cup,” Baig aimed.

“Your batting usually gets exposed in the 50-over competition. So, it will be good if I can score some runs at the lower order to support my team. We have women’s world cup qualifier coming and then other events as well so I want to prepare myself for any role that the team needs from me,” she said.

The fast bowler also took 9 wickets in the three-match series to become Pakistan’s top wicket-taker.

“I knew that conditions here would be supportive for fast bowlers and if you bowl on the right areas, you’re going to be successful. That’s what I did – bowled in the right areas, kept controlled on my line and length and I got wickets,” said Diana who has 32 wicket to her credit in 25 ODIs, at an average of 27.78.

Replying to a question, Diana said that she doesn’t follow any cricketer in particular and does not intend to follow any specific person.

“I am what I am. I just want to be a better cricketer and contribute for my team. There’s no particular player I want to emulate, in fact I try to learn from every player I see,” she said.

The flamboyant cricketer from the Gilgit valley said that girls in her hometown are very much eager about participating in sports and many talented sportswomen are coming to mainstream sports from the Gilgit-Baltistan region.