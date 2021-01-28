Can't connect right now! retry
How Priyanka Chopra dodged a disastrous wardrobe malfunction in Cannes last year

It’s not easy being a celebrity and superstar Priyanka Chopra dished out the details of how she dodged what could have been a disastrous wardrobe malfunction.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared the tale of how she had managed to rip the zipper of her dress just minutes before the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Apparently, her team had jumped in to save the day as they stitched up the broken zipper in merely five minutes. 

"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!" the caption read.

According to the caption, the story is just one of many which come from her memoir Unfinished.

Take a look:



