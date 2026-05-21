Kylie Jenner's one-word comment on Timothée Chalamet’s post breaks internet

Kylie Jenner just reminded the internet that sometimes all it takes is one word to cause absolute chaos.

The beauty mogul had fans spiraling after dropping a very bold “daddy” comment under a TikTok video showing boyfriend Timothée Chalamet arriving at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

That’s it. One word di maximum damage and internet losing it.

In the now viral clip shared by Page Six, Chalamet casually walked into the arena wearing an oversized sweatshirt while surrounded by security and screaming fans – looking less like a mivie star and more like the world’s most fashionable Knicks super fan.

But the real entertainment started in the comments section.

Fans instantly flooded the post with reactions ranging from “what Kylie said” to the deeply relatable “Same Kylie.”

Social media, naturally, handled the situation with zero chill.

The couple – who spent the early part of their romance avoiding public attention like it was a full-time job – now seem far more relaxed about showing affection publicly.

And honestly, the Knicks might officially be the third person in this relationship.

Longtime fans quickly connected Jenner’s latest comment to her viral 2024 repost of a Sex and the City clip where Samantha Jones says, “I don't get laid unless the Knicks win.”

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked romance rumours in 2023 before making appearances together everywhere from Beyonce concerts to awards shows and courtside NBA games.

Earlier this year, Chalamet even called Jenner “my partner of three years” during an acceptance speech, adding, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

So yes, between the romantic speeches and chaotic TikTok comments, these two are officially out of the soft-launch phase.