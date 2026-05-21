Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new decision threatens pop star's career?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly finalising their legal arrangements before tying the knot this summer, and it could’ve had a serious impact on her songwriting.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who is highly confessional in her writing, might be legally bound to refrain from singing about her marriage to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The 14-time-Grammy winner is expected to be signing a non-disclosure agreement in her prenup which will entail her protecting the privacy of their marriage, as lawyer Sarah Luetto told Page Six.

Luetto explained that the Honey hitmaker might have specially added such terms and conditions which protect the sanctity of her vulnerable songs which are often about her personal life.

“In Taylor’s case, she would likely not want to include provisions limiting her from singing about her relationship in songs, particularly since there is always so much speculation about the subjects of her songwriting,” the attorney told the outlet.

Swift’s fans, or Swifties, are known for interpreting her songs deeply and analysing her romantic relationships based on the lyrics, as they did with her now-ex Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, and more, often labelling her different albums with the names of her partners.

The lawyer also noted that Swift might also add a clause about clarifying what community/marital property entails, to “avoid future claims to their creative work.”

“Particularly when it comes to sequels and prior projects. For example, if Taylor had re-recorded one of her albums during marriage, there would be an argument that the re-record was partially a marital asset,” Luetto explained.