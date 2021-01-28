Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Queen Elizabeth's shocking expenses laid bare by royal expert: 'Curious and absurd!'

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is by far the most expensive head of state, reveals royal expert 

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family's expenditures have exceeded that of the other monarchies in Europe.

Reports reveal the monarch received a total of £85.9million for the year 2020-21 in the form of 'Sovereign Grant,' way more than what the other royal familiies in the continent receive!

The grant covers all of the Queen's family's big and small finances, such as running the palaces, the cost of her staff, and other expenditures including official receptions, investitures and garden parties.

According to royal expert Jon Temple, “For a nation such as Britain to have by far the most expensive head of state ‒ and Royal Family ‒ when compared to its European and other international counterparts, is both curious and absurd."

