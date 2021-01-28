Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
‘Riverdale’ finally uncovers its mysterious ‘creepy videotape’ auteur

Riverdale has finally revealed the name of the shocking masked marauder who had been going around town sending disturbing videotapes to residents.

For those unversed, during much of season four an unnamed hooligan had been taping people’s houses from a distance and leaving VHS tapes on people's front doors.

However, it did not take long for the antics to go beyond simple stalking. Pretty soon the unnamed resident of Riverdale began recreating gruesome murder scenes with large character masks, i.e Black Hood, Jason Bloosom, Betty etc.

The answer came after season five’s Chapter 78: The Preppy Murders was released and none other than Jughead solved the head scratching mystery.

In the end it turned out to be his sister JellyBean. Not only did she start off by taping people’s houses, with the help of her Gryphons and Gargoyles pal Ricky, she also turned out to be the person videotaping the reenactment of gruesome murder scenes, including the fantasized killing of Mr. Honey.

The only reason JellyBean resorted to these antics was shockingly to keep her big brother in Riverdale. The only way she reportedly knew to make it happen was to weave the web of another murder mystery and it worked for a while. 

