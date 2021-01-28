Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Fans gush over Minal Khan's adorable snap

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

There is no doubt that Pakistani actress Minal Khan is loved by her fans for not just her talent on screen but also with her adorable posts on social media.

The diva took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself looking absolutely beautiful.

She can be seen keeping it casual with a T-shirt and jeans, along with a ponytail and sunnies.

The stunner won fans' hearts with her beaming smile while her followers showered her with praises.

"Work mode. I love you all. #KeepGoing," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Maya Ali's cozy winter look is sure to make you envious

Maya Ali's cozy winter look is sure to make you envious

YouTuber Zaid Ali to become a father

YouTuber Zaid Ali to become a father
Sarwat Gilani shares why she does not consider herself a feminist

Sarwat Gilani shares why she does not consider herself a feminist
Ayeza Khan shares a sweet photo with her kids

Ayeza Khan shares a sweet photo with her kids
Ayeza Khan looks angelic in her latest snap

Ayeza Khan looks angelic in her latest snap
Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai

Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai
Aiman Khan drops jaws with dreamy ethnic look

Aiman Khan drops jaws with dreamy ethnic look
Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video

Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video
Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Latest

view all