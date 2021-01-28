Fans gush over Minal Khan's adorable snap

There is no doubt that Pakistani actress Minal Khan is loved by her fans for not just her talent on screen but also with her adorable posts on social media.

The diva took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself looking absolutely beautiful.

She can be seen keeping it casual with a T-shirt and jeans, along with a ponytail and sunnies.

The stunner won fans' hearts with her beaming smile while her followers showered her with praises.

"Work mode. I love you all. #KeepGoing," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







