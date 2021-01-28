Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Most Pakistanis still think coronavirus dangers are 'exaggerated': survey

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

As many as 57% of Pakistanis still consider dangers associated with coronavirus as "exaggerated", a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan revealed.

According to the survey —in which more than 1,000 people partook— 37%  respondents said that they believe the virus poses a danger, while 6% refused to answer.

Citing a previous survey, the company said that the people who consider coronavirus a "foreign conspiracy" have reduced; however, 42% still believe that it is a conspiracy.

Read more: Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine

Moreover, 42% of the respondents said that it wasn't a foreign conspiracy, while 16% of the participants opted against answering the question.

Furthermore, 50% of the respondents said that they feared their family might contract the virus, while 47% said that they did not fear that their loved ones would get the virus.

More From Pakistan:

NAB causes $4.3m loss to national exchequer with 'hasty' payment to Broadsheet

NAB causes $4.3m loss to national exchequer with 'hasty' payment to Broadsheet
Balochistan students need more seats in Pakistan's educational institutes: Liaquat Shahwani

Balochistan students need more seats in Pakistan's educational institutes: Liaquat Shahwani
OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh

OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh
NUML Islamabad to conduct online end-term exams amid coronavirus pandemic

NUML Islamabad to conduct online end-term exams amid coronavirus pandemic
Court fines SSGC for negligence after water leaks into gas pipeline

Court fines SSGC for negligence after water leaks into gas pipeline
Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China

Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China
80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts

80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts
After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams

After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams
Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father

Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father
Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August

Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August
Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan
Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Latest

view all