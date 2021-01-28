Most Pakistanis still think coronavirus dangers are 'exaggerated': survey

As many as 57% of Pakistanis still consider dangers associated with coronavirus as "exaggerated", a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan revealed.



According to the survey —in which more than 1,000 people partook— 37% respondents said that they believe the virus poses a danger, while 6% refused to answer.

Citing a previous survey, the company said that the people who consider coronavirus a "foreign conspiracy" have reduced; however, 42% still believe that it is a conspiracy.

Moreover, 42% of the respondents said that it wasn't a foreign conspiracy, while 16% of the participants opted against answering the question.

Furthermore, 50% of the respondents said that they feared their family might contract the virus, while 47% said that they did not fear that their loved ones would get the virus.