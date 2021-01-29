Can't connect right now! retry
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is the epitome of beauty: photos

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan lives in hearts of her admirers due to her stunning beauty and outstanding acting skills. 

Esra, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has emerged as a fashion icon in some of the amazing pictures she has shared on social media.

Undoubtedly, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbind her admirers with each snap from her styling session.

Esra has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her fans, looking absolutely gorgeous in all of these clicks.

The Turkish beauty is winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

