Drake demands Usher vs Justin Timberlake VERZUZ face-off

Drake is reportedly pushing for Usher and Justin Timberlake to go head-to-head on VERZUZ battle.



VERZUZ is an American webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. it was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual DJ battle.

The producers have reportedly revealed Drake has been in touch, urging Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to recruit the two superstars for an upcoming back catalogue battle.



"Drake hit me up too about it," Timbaland told ESPN. "He said, 'We gotta make that happen'. I said, 'Soon to come. Soon to come'."



The famous entertainment series, that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format, was launched on Instagram Live and Apple Music at the beginning of the lockdown last year.

Face-offs have included Snoop Dogg and DMX, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Brandy and Monica, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle and Ashanti and Keyshia Cole in a VERZUZ battle so far.