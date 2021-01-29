PPP to seek PDM's support for in-house change, say sources

(L-R) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUP leader Owais Noorani and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waving to supporters, at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan, on December 13, 2020. — PPI/Babar Shah

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to muster the support of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for in-house change, the PPP has prepared a working plan at both Punjab and federal level, sources told The News here on Thursday.

As per details, the program devised by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in coordination with senior party members will be put forward in the upcoming PDM meeting.

“The plan will focus on three no-confidence motions against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the sources disclosed.



The sources said both former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari would attend PDM meetings through video links and give their views regarding the in-house change, long marches, and resignations from the assemblies.

Taking into consideration the concerns shown by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) over its proposal of in-house change, PPP leadership has decided that it would present arguments and thoroughly voice out its viewpoint in the upcoming PDM meeting.



Number game and in-house dynamics

Stressing that timing is always important in politics, the source said that ‘number game,’ with regard to in-house change, should not be an open secret for the political opponents.

A senior party member, who requested anonymity, told this correspondent: “We will hit the right corners of the ‘house of cards’ that will not survive and collapse soon after the Senate elections.”

PPP would urge the opposition parties to first move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker National Assembly and then they should repeat this act against the prime minister, the source said, adding “Asif Ali Zardari will also take the opposition parties into confidence over the plan of in-house change.”

Plans to be discussed in Feb 4 PDM meeting

PPP’s Shazia Marri said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will present the plan of in-house change and seek the support of the opposition parties in the PDM meeting to be held on February 4.

“Everyone knows the Imran-led government cannot survive even for a single day without support from ‘powerful quarters’. But when they will stay neutral then Prime Minister Imran Khan will find no way to protect his government,” she added.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said: “If former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talk about no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan then it means that they are properly doing their homework to make it a success.”