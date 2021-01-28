Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
'Not quitting PDM chairmanship': Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects reports of his exclusion

Maulana Fazlur Rehman waving a hand in a party rally. Photo: AFP/File
  • The PDM chief says the news items, being relayed on different channels in this regard, hold no degree of truth.
  • He said that he was not quitting the chairmanship of PDM.
  • Fazl said that more important decisions will be taken in this regard in PDM’s February 4 summit meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting media reports of his exclusion from anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he is not quitting chairmanship of the 11-party alliance, The News reported on Thursday.

Terming the news items baseless and unfounded, the PDM leader said the news items, being relayed on different channels in this regard hold no degree of truth.

He said that he was not quitting the chairmanship of PDM.

“Those fomenting such false news are scared of PDM’s popularity. However, no cracks can be created in the ranks of PDM through such false news items. No such talks were held with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

He went on to say PDM has achieved its 70% objectives and more important decisions will be taken in this regard in PDM’s February 4 summit meeting.

The Maulana was elected PDM chief on October 03, 2020 after his name was proposed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to head the Opposition alliance while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto endorsed it.

