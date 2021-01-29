PAK vs SA: Nauman Ali becomes oldest Pakistani to take five wickets on Test debut

Nauman is overall 12th, 4th spinner, and first left-arm spinner from Pakistan to take 5-wickets in an inning on his career debut. Photo Courtesy: PCB

KARACHI: With an impressive figure of 5-35 that dashed South Africa's hopes of winning the first Test in Karachi, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali has become the oldest Pakistani to take five wickets on Test debut.

Nauman, aged 34 years and 111 days, hails from Khipro and is also the first player in 72 years to take a five-wicket haul on debut after turning 34.

Before Nauman, the oldest Pakistani to take a five-wicket on debut was Bilal Asif who achieved the feat in 2018 at the age of 33 years and 13 days.

The last “over 34” to take a 5-wicket haul in an inning on debut was New Zealand’s Fen Cresswell who got 6-168 against England in 1949.

Nauman is the first left-arm spinner from Pakistan to take 5-wickets in an inning on his career debut.

The green shirts have managed to defeat South Africa and win their first Test match against the Proteas in several years after Nauman managed to skittle the South African batting side for 245 runs in the second inning.



On his Test debut, Nauman has taken an impressive seven wickets. However, his spin magic in the second innings ensured Pakistan won by seven wickets.