CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason

Friday Jan 29, 2021
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air for a few weeks as he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are set to welcome their second baby.
This was confirmed by Kapil in a reply to a fan on Twitter.
Following reports The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air for a few weeks, a fan turned to Twitter and asked the host why they were suspending the show.
Responding to this, Kapil said, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby [sic]”, followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.
Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the comedian confirmed the news.
Earlier, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air temporarily for a few weeks.