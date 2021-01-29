CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air for a few weeks as he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are set to welcome their second baby.



This was confirmed by Kapil in a reply to a fan on Twitter.

Following reports The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air for a few weeks, a fan turned to Twitter and asked the host why they were suspending the show.

Responding to this, Kapil said, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby [sic]”, followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the comedian confirmed the news.

Earlier, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off air temporarily for a few weeks.