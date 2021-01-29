Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

TV actress Ayeza Khan on Friday took to social media to thank her fans after she became the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star, who recently reached eight million followers on the photo and video sharing app, wrote a lengthy note to explain how she went on to become the most followed Pakistani actress and what it means to her.

"Thank you guys so much for the love and respect! It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers on here. But I must say that, the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is because I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "But I wanna say one thing. I never focused my work and life towards getting a bigger number of followers. It never works in the long run. My mother has always taught me that it’s important to work hard and build your legacy, and be patient. When you have those all the good stuff comes without you knowing."

Ayeza Khan added, "Growing number of followers don’t guarantee a long term success if you’re hollow from the inside. There is a reason why someone with a few thousand followers on Instagram can have more influence on people than someone with tens of millions of followers. Please Don’t be that fool that runs after numbers."



